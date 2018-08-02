States announce intent to sue over U.S. rollback of clean car rule

(Reuters) - The attorneys general of 19 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. on Thursday announced their intention to sue over a Trump administration plan to roll back federal limits on tailpipe pollution from cars and trucks, referred to as the clean car rule.

FILE PHOTO: An exhaust pipe of a car is pictured on a street in a Berlin, Germany, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

According to a statement from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the expected rollback by the Environmental Protection Agency would cost Americans as much as $236 billion on gas, and add the carbon emissions equivalent of 400 million cars.

The state coalition includes every attorney general from jurisdictions that have adopted California’s more stringent vehicle emissions standards, the statement said.