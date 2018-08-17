Trump: Mueller is conflicted, targets Justice official over clearance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will likely strip Justice Department official Bruce Ohr of his security clearance and complained again that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible Russia meddling in the presidential election, had conflicts of interest.

Speaking to reporters days after he revoked the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Trump aired his long-held grievances about the probe into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Moscow. Trump has denied any collusion and Russia has said it did not meddle in the election.

“I think Bruce Ohr is a disgrace. I suspect I’ll be taking it away very quickly,” Trump said about the clearance for an attorney in the department’s criminal division. Ohr is linked to a dossier on Trump’s campaign and Russia, compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British spy.

“Mr. Mueller has a lot of conflicts also, directly himself,” Trump said. “You know that. Mr. Mueller is highly conflicted.”

Still, Trump said Mueller should be allowed to finish a report on potential Russia meddling in the election that Russia has denied.