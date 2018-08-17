FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 17, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Trump: Mueller is conflicted, targets Justice official over clearance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will likely strip Justice Department official Bruce Ohr of his security clearance and complained again that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible Russia meddling in the presidential election, had conflicts of interest.

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Speaking to reporters days after he revoked the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Trump aired his long-held grievances about the probe into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Moscow. Trump has denied any collusion and Russia has said it did not meddle in the election.

“I think Bruce Ohr is a disgrace. I suspect I’ll be taking it away very quickly,” Trump said about the clearance for an attorney in the department’s criminal division. Ohr is linked to a dossier on Trump’s campaign and Russia, compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British spy.

“Mr. Mueller has a lot of conflicts also, directly himself,” Trump said. “You know that. Mr. Mueller is highly conflicted.”

Still, Trump said Mueller should be allowed to finish a report on potential Russia meddling in the election that Russia has denied.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.