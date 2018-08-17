FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 17, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Trump says Special Counsel Mueller has conflicts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he will likely strip Justice Department official Bruce Ohr of his security clearance and said Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the presidential election that Trump won, faces conflicts that undermine the credibility of his probe.

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Speaking to reporters days after he revoked the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Trump said that Mueller has a lot of conflicts.

(Corrects to delete text suggesting Trump hinted at revoking Mueller’s clearance)

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.