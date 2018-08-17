Trump says Special Counsel Mueller has conflicts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he will likely strip Justice Department official Bruce Ohr of his security clearance and said Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the presidential election that Trump won, faces conflicts that undermine the credibility of his probe.
Speaking to reporters days after he revoked the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Trump said that Mueller has a lot of conflicts.
(Corrects to delete text suggesting Trump hinted at revoking Mueller's clearance)
