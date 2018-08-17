Trump says Special Counsel Mueller has conflicts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he will likely strip Justice Department official Bruce Ohr of his security clearance and said Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the presidential election that Trump won, faces conflicts that undermine the credibility of his probe.

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Speaking to reporters days after he revoked the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Trump said that Mueller has a lot of conflicts.

(Corrects to delete text suggesting Trump hinted at revoking Mueller’s clearance)