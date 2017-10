Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney attends the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney has disclosed that the entire Trump administration is now on board with a “clean” debt ceiling increase, without spending cuts, a CNBC reporter said on Thursday in a tweet.

The reporter, John Harwood, also tweeted that Mulvaney said the administration will not raise taxes on wealthy individuals.