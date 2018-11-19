Politics
November 19, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

White House restores Jim Acosta's press pass, ending court fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cable News Network (CNN) Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta departs after a judge temporarily restored Acosta's White House press credentials following a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it had made a final decision to restore press credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta, ending a court fight, the network said.

The decision came three days after a judge in Washington ordered the Trump administration to temporarily restore the journalist’s press pass, which was revoked after a contentious news conference with the president.

The decision reverses a Friday letter by the White House that said Acosta’s press pass could be revoked again right after the judge’s temporary order expired.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Jonathan Oatis

