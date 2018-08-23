National Enquirer executive granted U.S. immunity in Cohen probe: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors granted immunity to David Pecker, the chief executive of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, in a probe involving Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump and Cohen, met with prosecutors to describe the involvement of the president and Cohen in hush-money deals to women before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Wall Street Journal reported.