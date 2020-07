FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives back at home after being released from prison during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison on Friday and returned to home confinement.

Cohen was sent home from prison in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was shackled again on July 9 after he questioned an agreement that barred him from publishing a book, engaging with news organizations and posting on social media.