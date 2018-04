FBI raids offices, home of Trump's personal lawyer: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the offices and home of U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, law enforcement sources said, in a dramatic new development in a series of probes involving close Trump associates.

Police and security stand outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the location for the offices of U.S. President Donald Tump's lawyer Michael Cohen which was raided by the F.B.I. today in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen M. Ryan, said that U.S. prosecutors conducted a search that was partly a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.

Mueller is investigating whether members of Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia during the U.S. presidential election. Trump has called the probe a “witch hunt” and denied any collusion.

“Today, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Ryan said in a statement.

“I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller,” Ryan said.

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee staff as the panel investigates alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Monday’s raids were first reported by The New York Times.

Cohen has been at the center of a controversy surrounding a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who has alleged that she had sex once in 2006 with Trump and was paid money shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about it.

Cohen did not immediately respond to Reuters for a request for comment. A spokesman for Mueller had no comment.

A source familiar with the investigation said that among the items the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan sought in the raids were information on the origins of a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Cohen has said that he paid the $130,000 settlement money from his own pocket through a personal home equity loan. Trump, in comments to reporters on Air Force One last week, said that he did not know about the payment.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office on Monday also sought any emails between former White House communications director Hope Hicks and Cohen about a false and misleading account that Trump helped prepare of a June 9, 2016, meeting between Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner and a group of Russians who had promised “dirt” on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, another source familiar with the investigation said.

Such emails would not be covered by attorney-client privilege, this source said, because Cohen did not represent Hicks.

Ryan, in his statement, called the search warrants executed by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

“It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients,” he said.

Ryan said that Cohen has cooperated with authorities and turned over thousands of documents to congressional investigators for their own probes into Moscow’s alleged efforts to influence the U.S. election.

The New York Times, citing a source, said FBI agents seized emails, tax documents and business records.