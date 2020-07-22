Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen's attitude justified return to prison, prosecutors say

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives back at home after being released from prison during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, was sent back to prison from home confinement this month because he was “antagonistic” to probation officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In a court filing, prosecutors said Cohen should remain behind bars. They were responding to an emergency motion by Cohen asking a U.S. judge to allow him to return to home confinement.

His lawyers have said Cohen was returned to prison in retaliation for his plan to publish a book criticizing Trump.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan will consider Cohen’s request to be released at a hearing on Thursday.