Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen postponing testimony to Congress: adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is postponing his scheduled Feb. 7 testimony to Congress due to threats against his family from Trump, his adviser said on Wednesday.
Attorney Lanny Davis, who has been advising Cohen on his media strategy, said in a statement that Cohen had decided to postpone his appearance to a later date due to “ongoing threats against his family from President Trump” as well as his continuing cooperation with investigators.
Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by David Alexander, Nathan Layne and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Mohammad Zargham