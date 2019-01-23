Politics
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen postponing testimony to Congress: adviser

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, exits the U.S. Courthouse in New York after sentencing, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is postponing his scheduled Feb. 7 testimony to Congress due to threats against his family from Trump, his adviser said on Wednesday.

Attorney Lanny Davis, who has been advising Cohen on his media strategy, said in a statement that Cohen had decided to postpone his appearance to a later date due to “ongoing threats against his family from President Trump” as well as his continuing cooperation with investigators.

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Alexander, Nathan Layne and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

