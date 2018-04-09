FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Trump calls FBI raid on his attorney's home and office disgraceful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI’s raid on the office and home of his personal attorney Michael Cohen was a disgraceful action and a total witch hunt.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump called Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team the most biased group of people and reiterated his view that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not have recused himself from overseeing Mueller’s probe of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Leslie Adler

