Politics
December 8, 2018 / 1:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says prosecutors have found no evidence of Russia collusion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after returning to the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday prosecutors had found no evidence of collusion with Russia despite a lengthy and costly investigation into allegations of Russian interference in his 2016 presidential election campaign.

A day after U.S. prosecutors detailed a previously unknown attempt by a Russian to help the campaign, Trump tweeted: “After two years and millions of pages of documents (and a cost of over $30 million) no collusion!”

Russia has denied interfering in the election to help Trump.

Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Alex Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.