U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing on a campaign trip on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Colombia that he had planned for early December, a U.S. official said on Friday.

He had planned the visit to take place after his attendance at a G-20 summit in Argentina, where he is to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.