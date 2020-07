FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will hold a Rose Garden news conference at 5 p.m. Eastern (2100 GMT)on Tuesday, according to a White House schedule that did not provide details on what he intends to speak about.

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House, the schedule showed.