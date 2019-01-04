House Speaker Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union address on January 29

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday sent a letter to President Donald Trump inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 29.

Pelosi, a Democrat, sent the letter to the Republican president hours after being elected speaker of the House as the U.S. government was in the 13th day of a partial shutdown over Trump’s demand for $5 billion for a border wall.

“In the spirit of our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in the House Chamber,” Pelosi said in the letter. “I look forward to welcoming you to the Congress.”