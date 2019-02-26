Bill to block Trump's border emergency advances in House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to stop President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall with Mexico advanced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

In a 229-193 vote, the Democratic-majority House voted to move to a final debate on overturning Trump’s assertion that he could use money for the wall that Congress had appropriated for other purposes. Trump has vowed to veto the measure if it passes both chambers of Congress and reaches his desk.