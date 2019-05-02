Politics
Pelosi says Barr committed a crime by lying to Congress

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stands during a meeting with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress, telling reporters, “That’s a crime.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice

