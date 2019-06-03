House to vote next week on whether to find Barr in contempt

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Attorney General William Barr looks on during a Department of Justice roundtable with Alaska native leaders in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The full U.S. House of Representatives will vote next week on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena seeking the full, unredacted report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, House aides said on Monday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced the plan at a leadership meeting on Monday, one House Democratic aide said. A second Democratic aide said the House would “definitely” vote on Barr and might vote on holding others in contempt at the same time. The aide did not identify which others might face a vote.