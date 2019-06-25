House panel seeks contempt citation against Barr, Ross over Census

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the FBI National Academy Graduation Ceremony in Quantico, Virginia, U.S., June 7, 2019 REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee on Tuesday moved to hold two top Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas over the addition of a controversial citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

In a report, the Democratic-controlled panel recommended that the full U.S. House of Representatives take up the contempt issue to force U.S. Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross comply with the subpoenas.