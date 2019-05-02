House chairman gives Barr more time to release full Mueller report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house after cancelling plans to testify before the House of Representatives about his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation in McLean, Virginia, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic head of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Thursday said the panel would make one more good faith attempt to negotiate with U.S. Attorney General William Barr over the release U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report.

Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, speaking to reporters following Barr’s no-show before the panel, said if negotiations with Barr fail the committee would move to hold him in contempt, adding that he would give the attorney general a few days to negotiate.