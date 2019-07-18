Politics
July 18, 2019 / 5:18 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Trump distances himself from 'send her back' chants

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving at Pitt-Greenville Airport before heading to a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday distanced himself from supporters’ chants of “send her back” after he criticized Somali-born Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar at a rally in North Carolina.

“I felt a little bit badly about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the chants, which drew an outpouring of criticism. “I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagreed with it. But again I didn’t say that. They did. And I disagreed with.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below