Director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Wednesday he expected the U.S. Congress to get tax reform done this year, citing a productive meeting with Republican congressional leaders.

"Yesterday was actually a very good day for us on tax reform," Cohn said in an interview with Fox News. "We agreed on the schedule, we agreed on our objectives and we agreed on a time frame. We're all on board to do it this year."