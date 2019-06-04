House panel chairman threatens former White House aides with contempt

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a mark up hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo - RC1B81D50920

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Tuesday he would expect former White House aides Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson to be held in contempt if they do not comply with subpoenas for documents he wants for his panel’s probe into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Asked if the two would be held in contempt if they do not comply, Nadler told reporters: “I would assume so.”