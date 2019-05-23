White House still wants deal on debt ceiling, funding: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House still wants to reach a deal with Congress to fund the government and raise the nation’s debt limit, even though President Donald Trump has said he will not negotiate with Democrats until they stop investigating his administration, a senior official said on Thursday.

“We’re not looking for a shutdown,” Vice President Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, told MSNBC when asked if Trump’s refusal to negotiate extended to the budget talks. “The White House has been negotiating ... The White House has continued to be engaged,” he said.