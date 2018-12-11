Top Democrats say Trump has made clear he wants government shutdown

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathaan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants to shut down the federal government over his long-promised border wall even as they sought a deal to keep the government running.

Schumer and Pelosi, speaking to reporters at the White House after their meeting with the president, said they had offered Trump two proposals to avoid a shutdown: passing six current appropriations bills and a one-year extension of current funding for the Department of Homeland Security, or passing a one-year extension of all seven appropriations bills.