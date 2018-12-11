Politics
December 11, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Top Democrats say Trump has made clear he wants government shutdown

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathaan Ernst  

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants to shut down the federal government over his long-promised border wall even as they sought a deal to keep the government running.

Schumer and Pelosi, speaking to reporters at the White House after their meeting with the president, said they had offered Trump two proposals to avoid a shutdown: passing six current appropriations bills and a one-year extension of current funding for the Department of Homeland Security, or passing a one-year extension of all seven appropriations bills.

Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.