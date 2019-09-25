Senate votes again to end Trump's border emergency declaration

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump signs his veto of the congressional resolution to end his emergency declaration to get funds for a border wall during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted for a second time to terminate the national emergency on the southern border that President Donald Trump declared in February, a measure that almost certainly would face a veto if it reaches Trump’s desk.

Trump, with his very first veto, struck down a similar measure that had cleared both the House and Senate in March. Congress was unable to muster the votes to override that veto.

The Senate vote to approve the resolution was 54-41.