Senate judiciary chair offers Mueller opportunity to testify

FILE PHOTO: Robert Mueller, as FBI director, testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate judiciary committee, Lindsey Graham, on Friday offered U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller the opportunity to testify before his committee about any misstatements Attorney General William Barr might have made about Mueller’s investigation.

“Please inform the Committee if you would like to provide testimony regarding any misrepresentation by the Attorney General,” Graham wrote in a letter to Mueller, who was probing alleged Russian interference into the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.