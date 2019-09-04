House panel subpoenas DHS chief over alleged Trump pardon offers

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan attends a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, to testify about President Donald Trump’s alleged offer of pardons to officials implementing U.S. immigration policy.

McAleenan is required to appear before the panel at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Sept. 17, according to a copy of the subpoena released by the panel. The committee said it is also seeking documents related to March 21 and April 5 meetings between Trump and DHS officials.