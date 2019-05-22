Politics
May 22, 2019 / 5:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pelosi says Trump obstruction, cover-up could be impeachable offense

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) return to the U.S. Capitol after a failed meeting on infrastructure with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday President Donald Trump was engaged in obstruction of justice and a cover-up which could be an impeachable offense.

“The fact is, in plain sight in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he’s engaged in a cover-up - and that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi said at an event sponsored by the Center for American Progress, a liberal policy advocacy group.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann

