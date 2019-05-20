House Democrat says impeachment inquiry needed if ex-White House counsel does not testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee said on Monday an impeachment inquiry would be warranted if former White House counsel Don McGahn does not respond to a congressional subpoena to testify before the panel.

“In face of a president and a White House that is attempting in every way to impede our access to information ... we may well be forced into a position to have to open a formal inquiry in order to facilitate the collection of the evidence that we need to see,” Representative David Cicilline told MSNBC.