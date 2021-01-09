Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. House Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) listens as the House Judiciary Committee meets to vote on whether or not to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt over his refusal to comply with a subpoena seeking an unredacted version of the Mueller report on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Representative Ted Lieu said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Lieu, who was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that ultimately failed in the Senate, said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters.

