Budget talks not affected by Trump refusal to negotiate with Congress: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s refusal to negotiate with Congress does not extend to his administration’s effort to reach a deal on must-pass debt ceiling and funding bills, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing an unidentified senior administration official.

Top administration officials have been working with congressional leaders toward a two-year deal on federal spending that would also lift the nation’s debt limit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would not strike deals with Congress while lawmakers press forward with probes stemming the special counsel’s investigation into whether Trump may have tried to obstruct justice.