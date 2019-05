FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens during the confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he will decide in the coming days whether he will allow former White House lawyer Don McGahn to testify before U.S. lawmakers or whether he will invoke executive privilege to block his testimony.

Trump separately had told Fox News in an interview on Thursday that he was not inclined to let McGahn testify to Congress.