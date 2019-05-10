Nadler says open to talks with Justice Department on subpoena for Mueller report

FILE PHOTO - House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) looks at a document as the House Judiciary Committee meets to to vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt over his refusal to comply with a subpoena seeking an unredacted version of the Mueller report.on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Friday that he was still open to talks with the Justice Department over a subpoena for an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

“We note that the full House (of Representatives) has not yet taken action on this matter. The committee stands ready to resume the accommodation process to attempt to reach a compromise,” Nadler wrote.