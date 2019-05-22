Trump accuses Democratic leaders of 'tearing the United States apart'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation into hmself and his administration by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Congresional Democrats in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the top Democrats in Congress of “tearing the United States apart” by pursuing investigations stemming from the now-concluded Russia probe.

In a series of Twitter posts after he abruptly ended a meeting with Democratic lawmakers on infrastructure, and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - the top Democrat in Congress - accused him of attempting a cover-up, Trump said: “You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously.”