Top Democrat on U.S. House Oversight Committee says Trump lawsuit has no legal basis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Elijah Cummings, chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, criticized as “baseless” a lawsuit filed on Monday by President Donald Trump to try to block subpoenas from the committee seeking years worth of financial documents from the president.

“There is simply no valid legal basis to interfere with this duly authorized subpoena from Congress,” Cummings, a Democrat, said in a statement. “This complaint reads more like political talking points than a reasoned legal brief, and it contains a litany of inaccurate information.”

He added: “The White House is engaged in unprecedented stonewalling on all fronts, and they have refused to produce a single document or witness to the Oversight Committee during this entire year.”