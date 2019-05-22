Pelosi says she prays for Trump after accusing him of cover-up

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walk down a hallway in the U.S. Capitol after speaking to reporters about a failed meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss infrastructure at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she prays for President Donald Trump after a meeting on infrastructure between Democratic congressional leaders and the president collapsed.

“For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part, that he really couldn’t ... match the greatness of the challenge that we have,” Pelosi told reporters. “He just took a pass.”

“I pray for the president of the United States, and I pray for the United States of America,” said Pelosi, who earlier in the day had accused Trump of engaging in a “cover-up” in stonewalling congressional probes stemming from the Mueller Russia investigation.