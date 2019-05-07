Top Democrat in U.S. Senate wants hearings before any impeachment effort

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday that Congress should thoroughly investigate the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller before deciding whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“I believe that we should have hearings. We should thoroughly investigate the Mueller report. We ought to see every aspect of the Mueller report and then we can make a decision,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.