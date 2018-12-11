Trump said he would consider Democrats' proposals: Schumer

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) during a meeting with the House and Senate Democratic leadership in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he would think about the budget proposals made by Democrats in a testy White House meeting Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer said he and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi had asked Trump to accept one of two ways of packaging and passing legislation to end a dispute focused on border security funding. “We asked him to accept one of those two proposals, and he said he would think about it,” Schumer told reporters.

Schumer also said that $1.6 billion that a bipartisan Senate committee approved for border security earlier this year could not pass the House of Representatives; that’s why Schumer and Pelosi proposed to the president an amount of $1.3 billion.