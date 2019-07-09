House panel to authorize subpoenas for Trump aides

FILE PHOTO - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is interviewed by Reuters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday it would draw up a resolution this week authorizing subpoenas to compel testimony from a dozen current and former Trump administration officials, including the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The committee said in a statement it would meet on Thursday to authorize subpoenas for a string of high-profile officials, including White House aide Kushner, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The chairman of the Democratic-controlled committee, Representative Jerrold Nadler, said the subpoenas were part of the panel’s “ongoing investigation into obstruction, corruption and abuse of power by the president and his associates.”

Nadler said the panel was open to a “reasonable accommodation” with the witnesses and would “not issue subpoenas if the information we are seeking is voluntarily provided.”

“We will get answers one way or the other,” he said in a statement.