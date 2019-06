Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1F833B3930

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas against former White House adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, the panel said in a statement on Thursday.

The committee, which is probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, said it had issued the subpoenas after the two men declined to cooperate fully with Congress.