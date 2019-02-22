Trump says he would veto measure blocking emergency declaration

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the National African American History Month Reception at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, said on Friday he would veto a measure to block the national emergency declaration he issued to build a wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

Trump issued the declaration last week when Congress did not fulfill his demand for $5.7 billion this year to help build the wall.

The Democrat-majority House of Representatives earlier on Friday introduced a resolution aimed at stopping the declaration, with plans to vote on it on Tuesday. If passed in both congressional chambers, Congress would require a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto.