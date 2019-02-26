House votes to block Trump's border emergency declaration

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers check a new section of bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in San Jeronimo, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to revoke Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the border with Mexico, handing the president a stinging rebuke on his signature issue.

In a 245-182 vote, the Democratic-majority House rejected Trump’s assertion that he could use money for the wall that Congress had appropriated for other purposes. The bill now moves to the Republican-run Senate, where it also could pass, given some Republicans’ concerns about the president’s actions.

But Trump has vowed to veto the measure if it reaches his desk, and a veto override, which requires a two-thirds majority of both chambers, is seen as unlikely.