Trump moves to keep census documents sought by Congress under wraps

House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) arrives at the committee contempt votes on whether to find Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for withholding Census documents on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas - RC15674C3000

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege in refusing to turn over to a U.S. House committee certain documents related to adding a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census, the Justice Department said in a letter to the committee on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives Oversight Committee convened a meeting minutes after the letter was released, with Democrats in control of the committee planning to vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress over the matter.