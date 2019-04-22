Trump sues to block subpoena for financial information

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as they travel to Florida for Easter weekend, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sued to block a subpoena issued by the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee that sought information about his personal and business finances.

The subpoena sought eight years of documents from Trump and several of his businesses, lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization said in a court filing.

Elijah Cummings, the House Oversight Committee chairman, issued the subpoena to the president’s accountant after Trump’s former lawyer testified that Trump had inflated assets.

“Chairman Cummings’ subpoena is invalid and unenforceable because it has no legitimate legislative purpose,” the lawyers wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the U.S. House Oversight Committee did not immediately have a response.