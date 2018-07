WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with members of Congress on Tuesday, the White House said, after many lawmakers criticized his performance at a summit on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump pose with a football received from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The White House did not say who would attend the meeting or its subject. It is the only event on Trump’s schedule for Tuesday.