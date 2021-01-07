U.S. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler supports immediate impeachment of Trump

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., adjusts his face mask during a U.S.House Judiciary Committee about political influence on law enforcement activity, including one who worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2020. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office “immediately,” House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement on Thursday.

“I am once again urging that the president be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor,” Nadler said.