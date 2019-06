Trump aide Conway won't testify before Congress: White House

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway arrives at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway will not testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee this week on her alleged violations of the Hatch Act, the White House told the panel’s chairman on Monday.

“In accordance with long-standing precedent, we respectfully decline the invitation to make Ms. Conway available for testimony before the Committee,” White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone told Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings in a letter.

The Hatch Act prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in some political activities.